Bluefield College honors law enforcement

Bluefield College celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation week to honor local police and criminal justice agencies. The week was full of guest speakers from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies. Students were able to interact with the speakers and learn more about careers in the field.

Kimberly Farmer, Chair of the Criminal Justice Department at Bluefield College, said this was also a way to thank the agencies for everything they do for the students at Bluefield College.

"They are just so wonderful about letting us come and tour facilities, and just helping our students out in their career planning," Farmer said.

The week ended with a special ceremony on Friday, October 20th. Local law enforcement officers and members of the community were invited to attend and listen to a detective from Charlottesville talk about his experience on a serial killer's case. The college also held a moment of silence in honor of law enforcement agencies around the country.