Monroe County Residents Promise Legal Fight Against Pipeline

In a 2-1 vote on Friday, The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project.

Monroe County is one of the counties impacted and many people living there have been against it since the beginning.

FERC's much anticipated decision has now forced opponents to rely heavily on the courts and state agencies to prohibit construction.

Landowners and environmental groups said there are multiple lawsuits and appeals currently in the works.

"We are going to take it to the courts." Ashby Berkley said. "We are going to fight it as long as we can and we think we will win because this is not an eminent domain thing at all, its corporate greed."

Longtime Monroe County Resident Paula Mann shared the same sentiment.



"Its not going to be of any good to people here I mean this is a transmission line to bring it through to take it elsewhere its not going to do anybody here any good its not for the public good," she said.

Despite the approval from FERC, pipeline developers still have a few more hurdles before construction can begin. The pipeline still needs to be approved by the West Virginia department of Environmental Protection, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.