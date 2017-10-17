Elbert Resident Concerned About Possible Falling Timber

Elbert resident and former Air Force Sgt. William Swain is seeing red beneath the colors of the fall foliage.

"I'm afraid that my house is going to get crushed by these trees," Swain said.

His fear was validated after he witnessed firsthand two people almost having a near-encounter with falling timber near his house.

"There was a couple walking the same routine," Swain said, "About 5-10 minutes after they passed a tree, (it) fell right where they passed and they could have been killed."

The trees in question are on private property. With time running out and patience running thin, Swain had enough. He said he called Northfolk Southern and Pocahontas Land Company - who both own the property - and nobody wants to claim it.

"(Whoever's) responsible for these trees, they need to cut (them) back," Swain said. "(So that) these trees won't fall on people just riding the four-wheels or walking up the roads - or these trees will fall on our property and break our property up."

59 News reached out to Norfolk Southern, and they stated that they are looking into it. Either way, Swain said that these companies and his fellow McDowell County residents need to be more proactive than reactive for these types of situations.

"When you see something that's wrong, don't wait for somebody to tell you what to do," Swain said. "You do it. You get the job done. That's what the military taught me. Don't half-step (or) drag your feet. Get it done."