Millennials make difference in Bluefield

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Millennials are known for their social media savviness and the City of Bluefield is using their knowledge of the internet to better market the city. The Millennial Ambassador Program enlists young adults from around Bluefield to engage other millennials in the community. Through social media, the ambassadors are able to tell the story of Bluefield.

Rebecca Kasey, one of the founding Millennial Ambassadors, said this program was a great opportunity for her to make a difference in her hometown.

"Well Bluefield is my home, I really wanted to get involved in the community, help make my community a better place for others and myself," Kasey said.

Kasey is currently working on a special project for the City of Bluefield. She takes video of buildings that are available to purchase and uploads them onto the city's website to make the page more interactive.

"I am doing a small video series that we put on our website, on the property search, that showcases the buildings and what they look like for prospective owners," Kasey explained.

The Millennial Ambassadors also promote Bluefield on social media and are planning activities for 'Small Business Saturday' in November. Those interested in the program can apply at http://mybluefield.org/millennial-ambassador-program/

