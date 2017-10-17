New River CTC Offers Sign Language Class

A six-week basic Sign Language Class is planned at New River Community and Technical College's campus in Summersville starting November 1, 2017 through December 13, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The class will provide an introduction to sign language and deaf culture, including: an overview of ASL/finger spelling; introduction of ABC's, numbers, basic signs, family signs, education signs, daily living signs and food signs. Students will learn over 100 ASL words and learn how to communicate with one another in basic sentences.

The cost for the class is $80 per person, and pre-registration is required by October 30, 2017.

New River CTC's Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at (304) 793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at (304) 883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.