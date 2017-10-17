West Virginia House passes bills during special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill to exempt military retirees from paying personal state income taxes.

The bill passed the chamber 95-1 Tuesday during the Legislature's special session. It would exempt from state income tax any federal retirement income from the regular armed services, reserves and National Guard.

Delegates also passed 91-3 a bill to increase the credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for spending on rehabilitating historic structures.

And the House approved a construction hiring bill 94-1 dealing after voters this month approved a $1.6 billion road bond package. It strengthens penalties for enforcement of a law that requires 75 percent of the workforce on a state-contracted construction job be from the local labor market.

The Senate takes up the bills next.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.