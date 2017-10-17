Groundbreaking of Tazewell County Health Announced

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems will be breaking ground on a $3.2 million new facility for Tazewell Community Health on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

During the groundbreaking, United States Congressman Morgan Griffith from Virginia's 9th District will be the keynote speaker on the topic of the creation of the culture of health with Virginia Del. James "Will" Morefield from the 3rd District speaking. Local government officials will also be there making remarks.

"We are very excited to finally be able to break ground on this new facility. This project is a vision that turned into a reality over the course of the past few years, and we could not be happier with the direction that it is headed. With this facility, the quality of healthcare can be enhanced for the citizens of Tazewell County. We look forward to being part of that enhancement in the years to come," said CEO of Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Bryan Haynes.

Since 2015, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems have pursued building a new facility for the people of Tazewell and the surrounding areas for better access to quality healthcare at 145 Ben Bolt Avenue, Tazewell, VA at the old health department building. This new site, in order to better serve our current Tazewell patients as well as make more room for more of the medically unserved, will be a larger service delivery site to replace Tazewell Community Health's current building. The new site will increase the scope of services to include dental, pediatric, optometry, and radiology services and will employ eight additional health care professionals. The total square footage of the current building is approximately 3,600 sq. ft. The proposed project will increase square footage to 9,732 sq. ft. and the number of exam rooms will increase from 8 to 14. The opening of this facility will also have an economic impact on the area by increasing healthcare professionals from 13 to 20 and being able to increase potential patient capacity. This new building will allow more needs of the community to be met through facility appropriateness and efficiency, increased capacity to provide services, and increasing the scope of services available to patients compared to what is currently available at the existing site.