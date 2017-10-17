Governor Justice Announces Civil Legal Services Grant Award

Governor Jim Justice announced, Tuesday, that he has awarded $850,000 in Civil Legal Services (CLS) Grant funds for one project.

These funds will be used to support the provision of civil legal services in West Virginia to individuals whose income is at or below 125% of the federal poverty level.

These funds are provided by the Civil Legal Services Grant fund and are administered by West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS).

Funds were awarded as follows:

Statewide

Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. $850,000

These funds will be utilized for attorney and paralegal salaries, travel, training, and overhead to provide direct services to low income individuals.