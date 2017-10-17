Beckley ARH Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A local hospital is recognizing breast cancer awareness month by celebrating the lives of the many survivors.

Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital celebrated breast cancer survivors and the many medical professionals that spend day in and day out studying the disease.

Tuesday, October 17, BARH held an event called 'Pretty In Pink' at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Those who came out were given lunch and had guest speakers.

A medical oncologist for Beckley ARH said he's glad to be a part of an event that promotes finding a cure.

"To help them in that situation with the medical advances that are coming on which are at our end and to connect them to act as a bridge in helping them, providing good care is really great." Medical Oncologist for Beckley ARH, Dr. Arindam Bagchi, said.

Beckley ARH is having a special to encourage women between the ages of 40-70 to get their mammograms.

It's only $50 with a physicians order. The special goes until November 1; all you have to do is make an appointment.