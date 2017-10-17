Governor Justice Announces Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant Awards

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has awarded $8,964,243 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program funds to 80 projects.
These funds will provide public and private non-profit agencies funding to provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims such as domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS), which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
Funds were awarded to the following:
Brooke, Hancock
A Child's Place CASA, Ltd. $25,993
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock Counties.
Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln, Mason
Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. $327,843
These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.
Hampshire, Mineral, Pendleton
Burlington UM Family Services, Inc. $55,971
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.
Cabell
Cabell County Commission $125,969
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.
Marion
CASA of Marion County $54,656
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.
Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan
CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Inc. $136,617
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties.
Hancock, Brooke
CHANGE, Inc. $54,870
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Brooke and Hancock Counties.
Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas
Child and Youth Advocacy Center $93,796
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.
Mercer County
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. $95,703
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Mercer County
Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan
Children's Home Society of West Virginia $74,001
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.
Kanawha
City of Charleston $39,470
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston
Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Boone
Family Counseling Connection $198,280
These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Jackson, Boone and Putnam Counties
Jackson, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wirt, Wood
Family Crisis Intervention Center $225,381
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Wood Counties.
Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas
Family Refuge Center $266,532
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties
Harrison
Harrison County CASA Program, Inc. $62,662
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.
Jefferson
Jefferson County Commission $79,037
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.
Logan
Logan County Commission - Prosecutor $48,498
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.
Marion
Marion County Commission $44,378
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.
Mason
Mason County Commission $29,842
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.
Mingo
Mingo County Commission $25,750
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.
Monongalia
Monongalia County Commission $77,544
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.
Monongalia, Preston
Monongalia County Youth Services Center $53,373
CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Preston and Monongalia Counties.
Statewide
Mothers Against Drunk Driving - MADD West Virginia $42,625
These funds will provide direct services and support to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.
Upshur, Lewis
Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc., a CDC $40,083
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.
Ohio
Ohio County Commission $35,789
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Ohio County.
Preston
Preston County Commission $39,355
These funds will direct services to crime victims in Preston County.
Randolph
Randolph County Commission $39,436
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Randolph County.
Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan
Shenandoah Women's Center, Inc. $382,320
These funds will provide direct services to child victims, victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties.
Logan, Mingo
The Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $75,873
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Logan and Mingo Counties.
Logan, Mingo
Tug Valley Recovery Center $202,568
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Mingo and Logan Counties.
Tyler
Tyler County Commission $37,610
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Tyler County.
Wood, Wirt, Pleasant, Ritchie
Voices for Children Foundation $49,803
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.
Statewide
West Virginia Division of Corrections $32,299
These funds will provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.
Wetzel
Wetzel County Commission- Prosecutor $40,000
These funds will provide for direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.
Wyoming
Wyoming County Commission $30,114
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.
Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel
YWCA of Wheeling-Family Violence Prevention Program $174,485
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, and child victims in Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties.
Kanawha, Clay, Boone
YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia, Inc. $205,3353
These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Kanawha, Clay and Boone Counties.
Mercer, McDowell
ChildLaw Services, Inc. $18,6000
These funds will provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell Counties.
Putnam
Putnam County Commission - Prosecutor $48,784
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.
Roane
Roane County Commission $24,338
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Roane County.
Upshur
Upshur County Commission $34,662
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Upshur County.
Barbour
Barbour County Commission $38,465
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Barbour County.
Kanawha
CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc. $149,003
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Kanawha County.
Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler
CASA for Children, Inc.
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel Counties.
Greenbrier, Pocahontas
CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, WV, Inc $57,732
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.
Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers
Comprehensive Women's Service Council, Inc. $369,002
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers Counties.
Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln, Logan Mingo
CONTACT Huntington, Inc. $232,789
These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual assault in Cabell, Wayne, Logan and Mingo Counties.
Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy, Pendleton
Family Crisis Center, Inc. $95,309
These funds will provide direct services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims in Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier County Commission $47,894
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.
Hancock, Brooke, Ohio
Hancock County Commission $138,025
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio Counties.
Ohio, Marshall
Harmony House, Inc $87,495
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Ohio and Marshall Counties.
Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt, Wood
Harmony Mental Health, Inc. $293,973
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt and Wood Counties.
Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, Barbour
Harrison County Child Advocacy Center $93,334
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties.
Jackson
Jackson County Commission $34,900
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jackson County.
Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming
Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center $131,410
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming Counties.
Kanawha
Kanawha County Commission - Prosecutor's Office $52,544
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.
Kanawha
Kanawha County Commission - Sheriff's Department $81,850
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.
Statewide
Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. (LAWV) $492,789
These funds will provide emergency legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.
Lewis
Lewis County Commission $36,760
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Lewis County.
Logan
Logan County Commission - Sheriff's Department $37,050
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.
Mineral
Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) $55,725
These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Mineral County.
Monongalia
Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $101,497
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Monongalia County.
Putnam
Putnam County Commission (Sheriff's Office) $34,000
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.
Randolph, Tucker
Randolph - Tucker CAC $68,486
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Randolph and Tucker Counties.
Summers
REACHH-FRC/CAC
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.
McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming
Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc. (S.A.F.E.) $361,681
These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties.
McDowell
Stop the Hurt, Inc. $51,994
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in McDowell County.
Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis and Marion
Task Force on Domestic Violence, "HOPE, Inc." $336,679
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child victims in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis and Marion Counties.
Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam Counties
TEAM for West Virginia Children, Inc. $196,064
These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, and Kanawha Counties.
Monongalia, Preston Taylor
The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center, Inc. $300,285
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties.
Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel
Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center $166,054
These funds will provide direct services to adult and child victims of sexual assault in Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.
Wood
Wood County Commission $71,697
These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wood County.
Randolph, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, Braxton, Barbour
Women's Aid in Crisis $429.019
These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, child victims, and sexual assault victims in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster and Braxton Counties.
Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie
The Children's Listening Place $83,368
These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Wood, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties.
Mercer
Mercer County Commission $86,308
These funds will provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.
Boone, Lincoln
Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. $53,663
These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Boone and Lincoln Counties.
Wetzel, Tyler
Wetzel County Commission - CAC $24,430
These funds will provide direct services to children in Wetzel and Taylor Counties.
Hancock, Brooke
CHANGE, Inc. (CAC) $24,727
These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Hancock, and Brooke Counties.
Marion
Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc $69,778
These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Marion County.
