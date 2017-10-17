Governor Justice Announces Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant Awards

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has awarded $8,964,243 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program funds to 80 projects.

These funds will provide public and private non-profit agencies funding to provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims such as domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services (DJCS), which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Brooke, Hancock

A Child's Place CASA, Ltd. $25,993

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln, Mason

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. $327,843

These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne, and Mason Counties.

Hampshire, Mineral, Pendleton

Burlington UM Family Services, Inc. $55,971

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties.

Cabell

Cabell County Commission $125,969

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Cabell County.

Marion

CASA of Marion County $54,656

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Marion County.

Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle, Inc. $136,617

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties.

Hancock, Brooke

CHANGE, Inc. $54,870

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Brooke and Hancock Counties.

Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas

Child and Youth Advocacy Center $93,796

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.

Mercer County

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. $95,703

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Mercer County

Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan

Children's Home Society of West Virginia $74,001

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan Counties.

Kanawha

City of Charleston $39,470

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in the City of Charleston

Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Boone

Family Counseling Connection $198,280

These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual violence, child abuse, and domestic violence in Kanawha, Jackson, Boone and Putnam Counties

Jackson, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wirt, Wood

Family Crisis Intervention Center $225,381

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence in Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, and Wood Counties.

Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas

Family Refuge Center $266,532

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties

Harrison

Harrison County CASA Program, Inc. $62,662

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Harrison County.

Jefferson

Jefferson County Commission $79,037

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jefferson County.

Logan

Logan County Commission - Prosecutor $48,498

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

Marion

Marion County Commission $44,378

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Marion County.

Mason

Mason County Commission $29,842

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mason County.

Mingo

Mingo County Commission $25,750

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Mingo County.

Monongalia

Monongalia County Commission $77,544

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Monongalia County.

Monongalia, Preston

Monongalia County Youth Services Center $53,373

CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Preston and Monongalia Counties.

Statewide

Mothers Against Drunk Driving - MADD West Virginia $42,625

These funds will provide direct services and support to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout the State of West Virginia.

Upshur, Lewis

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc., a CDC $40,083

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

Ohio

Ohio County Commission $35,789

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Ohio County.

Preston

Preston County Commission $39,355

These funds will direct services to crime victims in Preston County.

Randolph

Randolph County Commission $39,436

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Randolph County.

Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan

Shenandoah Women's Center, Inc. $382,320

These funds will provide direct services to child victims, victims of domestic violence, and sexual assault in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties.

Logan, Mingo

The Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $75,873

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Logan and Mingo Counties.

Logan, Mingo

Tug Valley Recovery Center $202,568

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and child victims in Mingo and Logan Counties.

Tyler

Tyler County Commission $37,610

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Tyler County.

Wood, Wirt, Pleasant, Ritchie

Voices for Children Foundation $49,803

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.

Statewide

West Virginia Division of Corrections $32,299

These funds will provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.

Wetzel

Wetzel County Commission- Prosecutor $40,000

These funds will provide for direct services to crime victims in Wetzel County.

Wyoming

Wyoming County Commission $30,114

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.

Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel

YWCA of Wheeling-Family Violence Prevention Program $174,485

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, and child victims in Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel Counties.

Kanawha, Clay, Boone

YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia, Inc. $205,3353

These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence victims in Kanawha, Clay and Boone Counties.

Mercer, McDowell

ChildLaw Services, Inc. $18,6000

These funds will provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell Counties.

Putnam

Putnam County Commission - Prosecutor $48,784

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.

Roane

Roane County Commission $24,338

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Roane County.

Upshur

Upshur County Commission $34,662

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Upshur County.

Barbour

Barbour County Commission $38,465

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Barbour County.

Kanawha

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc. $149,003

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Kanawha County.

Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler

CASA for Children, Inc.

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Ohio, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel Counties.

Greenbrier, Pocahontas

CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, WV, Inc $57,732

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse in Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.

Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers

Comprehensive Women's Service Council, Inc. $369,002

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers Counties.

Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln, Logan Mingo

CONTACT Huntington, Inc. $232,789

These funds will provide direct services to victims of sexual assault in Cabell, Wayne, Logan and Mingo Counties.

Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy, Pendleton

Family Crisis Center, Inc. $95,309

These funds will provide direct services to sexual assault and domestic violence victims in Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties.

Greenbrier

Greenbrier County Commission $47,894

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio

Hancock County Commission $138,025

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Brooke, Hancock and Ohio Counties.

Ohio, Marshall

Harmony House, Inc $87,495

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Ohio and Marshall Counties.

Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt, Wood

Harmony Mental Health, Inc. $293,973

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Wirt and Wood Counties.

Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, Barbour

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center $93,334

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties.

Jackson

Jackson County Commission $34,900

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Jackson County.

Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center $131,410

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming Counties.

Kanawha

Kanawha County Commission - Prosecutor's Office $52,544

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.

Kanawha

Kanawha County Commission - Sheriff's Department $81,850

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Kanawha County.

Statewide

Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. (LAWV) $492,789

These funds will provide emergency legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.

Lewis

Lewis County Commission $36,760

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Lewis County.

Logan

Logan County Commission - Sheriff's Department $37,050

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Logan County.

Mineral

Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) $55,725

These funds will provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Mineral County.

Monongalia

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $101,497

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult supervisors of child sexual abuse in Monongalia County.

Putnam

Putnam County Commission (Sheriff's Office) $34,000

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Putnam County.

Randolph, Tucker

Randolph - Tucker CAC $68,486

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Randolph and Tucker Counties.

Summers

REACHH-FRC/CAC

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.

McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming

Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc. (S.A.F.E.) $361,681

These funds will provide direct services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties.

McDowell

Stop the Hurt, Inc. $51,994

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in McDowell County.

Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis and Marion

Task Force on Domestic Violence, "HOPE, Inc." $336,679

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child victims in Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis and Marion Counties.

Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Putnam Counties

TEAM for West Virginia Children, Inc. $196,064

These funds will provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, and Kanawha Counties.

Monongalia, Preston Taylor

The Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center, Inc. $300,285

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties.

Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel

Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center $166,054

These funds will provide direct services to adult and child victims of sexual assault in Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.

Wood

Wood County Commission $71,697

These funds will provide direct services to crime victims in Wood County.

Randolph, Tucker, Upshur, Webster, Braxton, Barbour

Women's Aid in Crisis $429.019

These funds will provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, child victims, and sexual assault victims in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Upshur, Webster and Braxton Counties.

Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie

The Children's Listening Place $83,368

These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Wood, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties.

Mercer

Mercer County Commission $86,308

These funds will provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.

Boone, Lincoln

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. $53,663

These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Boone and Lincoln Counties.

Wetzel, Tyler

Wetzel County Commission - CAC $24,430

These funds will provide direct services to children in Wetzel and Taylor Counties.

Hancock, Brooke

CHANGE, Inc. (CAC) $24,727

These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Hancock, and Brooke Counties.

Marion

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc $69,778

These funds will provide direct services to child victims in Marion County.