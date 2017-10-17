Governor Announces Justice Assistance Grant Awards

Governor Jim Justice announced, Tuesday, that he has awarded $1,125,875 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 36 projects statewide.

These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving West Virginia's criminal justice system.

Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs. They are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The funding was awarded as follows:

Barbour

Barbour County Commission - $18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.

Cabell

Cabell County Commission -$62,100

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Greenbrier

Greenbrier County Commission -$20,700

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Hampshire

Hampshire County Commission -$18,000

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Hampshire County High School.

Hancock

Hancock County Commission -$36,000

Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) at Oak Glen High School and Weir High School.

Hancock County Commission -$41,400

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Harrison

City of Bridgeport -$18,000

City will provide one Prevention Resource Office (PRO) at Bridgeport High School.

City of Bridgeport -$41,4000

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

City of Clarksburg -$18,000

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Jackson

City of Ripley -$18,000

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley High School

City of Ravenswood -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Center (PRO) at Ravenswood High School.

Kanawha

City of South Charleston -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at South Charleston High School.

City of Charleston -$62,100

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

City of Dunbar -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Dunbar Middle School.

City of Charleston -$36,000

Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) at Capital High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

City of Nitro -$18,000

These funds will be utilized to support a Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Nitro High School.

Lewis

Lewis County Commission -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Lewis County High School.

Logan

Logan County Commission -$41,400

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Marshall

Marshall County Commission -$20,700

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Mercer

City of Bluefield -$41,400

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Mineral

Mineral County Commission -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Frankfort High School.

Monroe

Monroe County Commission -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at James Monroe High School.

Ohio

Ohio County Commission -$41,400

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Ohio County Commission -$18,800

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Wheeling Park High School.

City of Wheeling -$18,000

Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridge Street Middle School.

Putnam

Putnam County Commission -$18,000

Funds will provide on Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Poca High School.

Winfield Police Department -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Winfield High School.

Raleigh

City of Beckley Police Department -$18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Woodrow Wilson High School.

City of Beckley $20,700

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

Roane

Roane County Commission $18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Roane County High School.

Upshur

Upshur County Commission $18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.

Wetzel

Wetzel County Commission $18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Valley High School

Wood

City of Vienna $41,400

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.

City of Williamstown

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Williamstown High School.

Wood County Commission $18,000

Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Blennerhassett Middle School.

Statewide

West Virginia State Police $223,175

Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.