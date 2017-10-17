Governor Announces Justice Assistance Grant Awards

Governor Jim Justice announced, Tuesday, that he has awarded $1,125,875 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to 36 projects statewide.
These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies in carrying out specific programs that offer a high probability of improving West Virginia's criminal justice system.
Special emphasis was placed on multi-jurisdictional and statewide projects that seek to create and/or retain jobs in the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs. They are administered by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, which is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The funding was awarded as follows:
Barbour
Barbour County Commission - $18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.
Cabell
Cabell County Commission -$62,100
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier County Commission -$20,700
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Hampshire
Hampshire County Commission -$18,000
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Hampshire County High School.
Hancock
Hancock County Commission -$36,000
Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) at Oak Glen High School and Weir High School.
Hancock County Commission -$41,400
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Harrison
City of Bridgeport -$18,000
City will provide one Prevention Resource Office (PRO) at Bridgeport High School.
City of Bridgeport -$41,4000
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
City of Clarksburg -$18,000
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Robert C. Byrd High School.
Jackson
City of Ripley -$18,000
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Ripley High School
City of Ravenswood -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Center (PRO) at Ravenswood High School.
Kanawha
City of South Charleston -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at South Charleston High School.
City of Charleston -$62,100
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
City of Dunbar -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Dunbar Middle School.
City of Charleston -$36,000
Funds will provide for two Prevention Resource Officers (PRO) at Capital High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
City of Nitro -$18,000
These funds will be utilized to support a Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Nitro High School.
Lewis
Lewis County Commission -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Lewis County High School.
Logan
Logan County Commission -$41,400
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Marshall
Marshall County Commission -$20,700
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Mercer
City of Bluefield -$41,400
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Mineral
Mineral County Commission -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Frankfort High School.
Monroe
Monroe County Commission -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at James Monroe High School.
Ohio
Ohio County Commission -$41,400
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Ohio County Commission -$18,800
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Wheeling Park High School.
City of Wheeling -$18,000
Funds will provide for one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Bridge Street Middle School.
Putnam
Putnam County Commission -$18,000
Funds will provide on Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Poca High School.
Winfield Police Department -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Winfield High School.
Raleigh
City of Beckley Police Department -$18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Woodrow Wilson High School.
City of Beckley $20,700
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
Roane
Roane County Commission $18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Roane County High School.
Upshur
Upshur County Commission $18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School.
Wetzel
Wetzel County Commission $18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Valley High School
Wood
City of Vienna $41,400
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
City of Williamstown
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Williamstown High School.
Wood County Commission $18,000
Funds will provide one Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Blennerhassett Middle School.
Statewide
West Virginia State Police $223,175
Funds will provide for officer salaries to continue a multi-jurisdictional drug and violent crime task force.
