Two Arrests Made in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department arrested two people Monday night, in Ansted.

Officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department served a narcotics search warrant Monday night around 9:00 p.m. on Holley Street in Ansted. The search warrant was gotten following multiple controlled purchases of narcotics from this address. A quantity of methamphetamine was found in the home.

William Denver Adkins, 23 of Ansted, and Jamie Kenney, 24 of Ansted, were arrested. Both face charges of 2 felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine. Each have been arraigned and are in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bonds.

Warrants have been issued for a third suspect who was not at the scene at the time. Paul Horne of Ames Heights is wanted on 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and 1 felony count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. If you know the possible location of Paul Horne, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Department.

"Drug sales in Ansted and other small communities in Fayette County will not go unaddressed," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Counter-drug operations are always underway, regardless of how populated or out of the way the area may seem."

If you have any information contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304) 574-3590 or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.