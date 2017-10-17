Capito to Welcome Air Force Secretary to West Virginia

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) issued the following statement after U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson accepted her invitation to visit West Virginia. Secretary Wilson and Senator Capito will visit West Virginia Air National Guard bases next week, and meet with the men and women who serve in the U.S. Air Force. This is the secretary's first official visit to West Virginia.

"I'm honored to welcome my friend Secretary Wilson to West Virginia next week. We are fortunate to have a leader, a veteran and a woman like Secretary Wilson leading the U.S. Air Force," Senator Capito said. "So many West Virginians courageously serve our country, and I look forward to meeting and thanking these brave men and women and learning about the challenges they face during our visit next week."