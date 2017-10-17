Former Delegate Stephen Baldwin Sworn in As WV State Senator

West Virginia has a new state senator. Former delegate Stephen Baldwin of Greenbrier County is now Senator Stephen Baldwin.

He was sworn in at the capitol Monday morning. He will replace Senator Ron Miller, who resigned to work in Governor Jim Justice's office.

Baldwin was in the middle of his first term in the House of Delegates and he already has a republican opponent in next year's election.

"For me it will continue to be important to move education forward, have economic development opportunities so that folks like myself, folks that I went to high school with are able to not only stay here but come here and live as West Virginians," said Senator Stephen Baldwin.

"I filed pre-candidacy papers several months ago. It is my intention to run for the 10th Senatorial District representing Greenbrier, Fayette, Monroe and Summers County," said Del. George "Boogie" Ambler, (R) Greenbrier County.

Ambler says he will challenge Baldwin for the senate seat next year, in what will be one of the most contested political races in the senate in 2018.

Senator Baldwin was accompanied by his wife and son during Monday's swearing in ceremony.