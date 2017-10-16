New Changes Coming to Public Transportation in Bluefield

The city of Bluefield will soon be seeing changes to its transportation system.

Construction for a 1.1 million dollar transfer transit station will begin shortly. Bluefield city manager Dane Rideout said this is a major project that will better serve those using public transportation.

"This is the hub where all of the different routes meet up. There was no place for the folks to get out of the elements, use the facilities," said Rideout.

The tiny transfer station the city has now will be moved just down the street on Bluefield Avenue. The new station will feature a passenger waiting room, a driver break room, restrooms and covered passenger loading and unloading areas. Rideout said some of the buses will also be more friendly to the environment.

"We have been working on the last couple of years on converting our fleet to compressed natural gas. So going from diesel to compressed natural gas. Great for the environment, obviously there is an abundance of compressed natural gas in West Virginia so why don't we use our natural resources," said Rideout.

Rideout says the city of Bluefield is trying to replicate the public transportation systems other large cities already have in the hopes of benefiting more people. He also said once construction begins, he is hoping the station will be up and running within six-nine months.