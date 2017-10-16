West Virginia Special Session Begins; Conflicts Arise

The West Virginia Legislature is back in special session and already there is conflict. One bill on the road bonds is aimed at giving West Virginians first crack at many jobs, but unions say, out-of-state contractors are known to bend the rules.

"The companies come from out of state, and they require certain certifications from in-state workers, and we find that when we don't have those workers, they bring people from out of state that don't necessarily have those qualifications either," said Del. Scott Brewer, (D) Mason.

But some leaders worry if West Virginia is too restrictive, other states might be less welcoming to Mountain State workers down the road.

"We have to be careful so that we don't prohibit West Virginians from going to another state to work, and so there are some reciprocal agreements that we have in place," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

Another issue to be resolved, boosting historic tax credits so that developers will renovate vacant and historic buildings around the state and get them occupied again.

"That's a huge issue in my hometown of Martinsburg so that's something I full support. I think there are some caps in this bill which I'd like to see removed, but in order to be competitive with surrounding states we have to have this tax credit at 25-percent," said Del. Jason Barrett, (D) Berkeley.

The final item is getting rid of state income taxes on the benefits for military veterans. That's has bipartisan support.

"I think those people who protect us and do such good across the world, should have the benefit of not having to be paying taxes," said Del. Carol Miller, (R) Cabell.

"Some lawmakers had hoped to finish this special session in just one day, but with the list of bills getting longer, we might be here possible for another couple of days," said Mark Curtis 59 News Chief Political Reporter.