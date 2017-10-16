Administrators remind students of school bus safety

Schools in Tazewell County celebrated school bus safety week to keep parents and their kids informed about school bus rules.

Administrators encouraged all students to get to the bus stop early, and to make sure they stay quiet and in their seats on the bus at all times. Richard Mullins, Tazewell County Schools Transportation Manager, said this reminder of school bus rules is needed to keep everyone aware and safe.

"As in any activity, if you see it every day you just think of it as its not really a big deal, but the safety of our children as they're out on the road, as they're approaching the bus, and as they're getting off the bus is so important," Mullins said.

Mullins will also be going around to all of the elementary schools in Tazewell throughout the rest of the month to talk about safety on school buses.