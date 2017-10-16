Bluefield receives grant to help promote economic growth initiative

The City of Bluefield received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help the Commercialization Station boost the economy and create more jobs.

The Commercialization Station is a multi-million dollar, 60,000 square foot building that is being renovated to house local start-up businesses. According to Jim Spencer, Director of Community and Economic Development for Bluefield, these businesses will go through an "incubation process" where the city provides services to help businesses get off the ground.

"You have a small start up business that needs special services, like mentoring, business coaching, product development, prototyping, and we're going to support that. The goal is to transplant that business out into the community," Spencer explained.

The $750,000 grant will go to the Center for Applied Research and Technology (CART). The money will help CART set-up in one of the five bays located in the Commercialization Station. Spencer said the organization will help start-ups inside the station develop business.

"They're one of our primary partners. They can do anything from business support to prototyping, and other things to help create jobs," Spencer said.

This grant and Commercialization Station are part of the larger initiative called CREATE Opportunity, which was developed to promote innovation and grow business in Bluefield. Spencer believes this program will bring more jobs to the city.

"There are several hundred businesses in the city and if all of them could create one job next year, that's hundreds of jobs in one year," Spencer said.

Once the renovations are completed, businesses can begin to move into one of the five bays in the Commercialization Station.