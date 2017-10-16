Carnegie Hall Calls TOOT A Success

The 33rd Annual Taste of Our Towns Saturday, October 14th and thousands of people showed up to taste some of southern West Virginia's finest food.

Officials in Carnegie Hall are currently counting the number of tokens sold. Once the tokens are counted they will know how many people came out and if they reached their fund raising goal.

Ali Johnston, Carnegie Hall Marketing Director, said she believes thousands of people came out.

"Rough estimates right now we think that we had five or six thousand people which is wonderful, we had 12 new vendors and it was a really successful event we were so glad to see so many people out," Johnston said.



?Officials at Carnegie Hall say within the next week they will have more information to share from their event.