Wet Leaves Could Cause Slippery Roads

Fall leaves are beautiful, but its important to be mindful of them on the roads. Wet leaves on roadways create slick surfaces, and that can mean a slippery drive in autumn.

Trooper Marvell Bynum of West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg, urges drivers to be cautious when driving on wet roads during the fall season.

"When they're damp if you pick them up out here in the yard they're very slippery so of course on the road when you're going 55 mph, 75 mph or 40 mph here in your inner cities, they can become very dangerous and its hard to stop on," Trooper Bynum said.



State Police encourage everyone to slow down when driving on wet leaves, especially on curvy roads.