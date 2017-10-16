Manchin Announces Legislative Repeal for 2016 Law Preventing Aggressive DEA Enforcement of Opioid Distributors and Manufacturers

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) introduced legislation repealing the Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act of 2016 after the Washington Post report indicated that the legislation has dramatically restricted the ability of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to crack down on opioid distributors and manufacturers suspected of wrongdoing.

"I am horrified by how harmful this bill has been for our efforts to effectively fight the opioid epidemic and now it's time to make it right," said Senator Manchin. "I introduced legislation to repeal this horrible bill and reinstate the DEA's ability to stop opioid distributors and manufacturers who are endangering the American people. The DEA is one of our first lines of defense against this all-consuming disease. West Virginia's families and communities deserve a DEA that will protect them, not pharmaceutical companies."

The 2016 bill purported to "improve enforcement efforts related to prescription drug diversion and abuse" by altering DEA procedures for revoking or suspending registrations for opioid distributors under the Controlled Substances Act. However, the effect of these changes, according to reports, has been to significantly curtail the ability of DEA to bring enforcement actions against drug distributors and manufacturers.

Manchin also sent a letter to the White House demanding that Rep. Tom Marino's nomination be pulled from consideration to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. He urged swift action in response to the Washington Post article outlining Rep. Marino's involvement in passing bill weakening the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.