City Officials Strongly Discourage Blowing Leaves Into Streets

It's that time of the year when leaves are starting to pile up. While they are collecting in your yard it's important to know how to correctly dispose of them.



As lawns and streets are starting to fill with leaves, people are being asked to be be responsible when cleaning up the leaves and put them into bags. Officials

"That is a big problem, especially when we're faced with a cold front that comes through and brings rain and then our storm drains which are somewhat inadequate anyway in an old town get clogged up," said Roger Pence, Director of Public Works City of Lewisburg.

When the storm drains get clogged it could cause unwanted issues like flood damage to homes, amongst other issues as well. Residents can see flooding in their basements or they can have washouts of soil and other things.



It is very time consuming for the city to clear the drains of leaves which is why they need your help.

"It takes a lot of time and often we don't have that time when rain comes and the drains are already clogged," Pence said.

Residents in Lewisburg can bag their leaves and bring them to the public works facility and they will get rid of them for you.



"We have a composting section of our yard that we allow residents to drop those leaves and we'll compost them over the years," Pence explained.



Lawn services can not bring their leaves to the public works facility because there is not a lot of space. They are encouraged to drop their leaves off at a landfill.