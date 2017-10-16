Deputy promotions are made in Fayette County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deputy promotions are made in Fayette County

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Connect

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley was at the courthouse in Fayetteville, WV on the morning of Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.  He was there with several deputies, but they were not there for the usual reasons.  This time they were there to make some well deserved promotions.

In front of family and friends, Luther Crisp was promoted to Captain, Jess McMullen was promoted to Lieutenant, William Willis was promoted to Sergeant and Walter Casey and Andrew Hudson were promoted to Corporal. 

The men were sworn in by Judge John Hatcher.  Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue and Sheriff Fridley were happy to announce the promotions.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.