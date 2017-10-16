Deputy promotions are made in Fayette County

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley was at the courthouse in Fayetteville, WV on the morning of Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. He was there with several deputies, but they were not there for the usual reasons. This time they were there to make some well deserved promotions.

In front of family and friends, Luther Crisp was promoted to Captain, Jess McMullen was promoted to Lieutenant, William Willis was promoted to Sergeant and Walter Casey and Andrew Hudson were promoted to Corporal.

The men were sworn in by Judge John Hatcher. Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue and Sheriff Fridley were happy to announce the promotions.