Fayette County Prepares for Bridge Day

(WVNS) Bridge day is arguably one of the most highly anticipated events in Southern West Virginia. It's just days away on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. One of the biggest parts of the day are the hundreds of BASE jumpers who leap off the New River Gorge Bridge.

"It's not for me," a Fayette County resident, Gary Phillpott said. While Phillpott wouldn't jump off the bridge, he said his brother drove hundreds of miles to have that opportunity. "He actually lives in Florida and came all the way to jump off the bridge."

Organizers estimate more than 300 jumpers will participate, and this year they will be reaching new heights. "We're using an aerial lift, so the jumpers will be jumping 915 feet," one of the organizers, Sharon Cruikshank said.

While many love to take the adventurous leap off the bridge, it's not for everyone. Aside from BASE jumping, people can shop from more than 100 vendors that will be set up all day..

Those in charge are expecting more than 80,000 people to attend this year's event. With so many people coming out for the big day, there are security measures in place and rules people need to follow.

"Don't bring your dog to bridge day, do not bring a backpack, or large bags. If you have a camera bag or a diaper bag they will be searched," Cruikshank said.

There will also be traffic changes in effect for those traveling through the area. Route 19 will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Cruikshank explained drivers who need to pass over the bridge should do so before 7 in the morning on Saturday.