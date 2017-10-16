Virginia has appealed few of FEMA's denials over storm aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Since 1998, the federal government has given Virginia and its cities and counties more than $600 million to help recover from hurricanes, crippling blizzards and summer storms.

But a handful of local governments have argued the payout should have been higher. They failed to get a total of nearly $5 million in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency - even after appealing the agency's initial denials. The requests included help to cover the costs of tree stump removal and emergency responder pay.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, some local governments across the country have received less than expected. Others had to repay some or all of the aid they received. FEMA has denied requests if it concluded projects failed to comply with its voluminous requirements.

