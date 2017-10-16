Borrowed car leads to theft investigation, suspect found hiding behind shelf

Two men meet for breakfast in Alta,but a trip to the diner becomes an investigation into stolen items. Richard Fisher met with Jason Lemons at the Alta Truck Stop at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2017. During breakfast Fisher asked to borrow Lemons car to make a short trip to the old BBs' gas station. Lemons agreed, but by 12:30 p.m.Fisher had not returned.

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Deputies met with Lemons and were able to find the 2001 Isuzu Rodeo at Feamster's Church about 9 miles from where the two men had met. When Lemons checked the vehicle, he noticed a $1,200 crossbow and $187 in cash were missing.

That led to a search for Fisher that first sent investigators to his home in Alderson. People at the house said Fisher had not been there in hours. Next they went to Fisher's girlfriend's house. She told officers that she had not seen him in more than a day. Tips then sent investigators back to Fisher's house where they waited for the person who owned the house to let them inside.

After 40 minutes of searching, Fisher was found hiding behind a shelf that someone had place in front of him and then placed canned food on the shelf. When he was questioned, Fisher told deputies he could get the crossbow back, but he was not able to do so after making a phone call and conversing on social media. He told investigators he would be able to have it returned later.

Fisher is charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and grand larceny. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.