More Schools Receive Free Technology Through SecondLaunch Initiative

The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) received an update on the SecondLaunch Initiative at its October board meeting. The initiative, which was created by the West Virginia Department of Education in June 2015, continues to expand its reach, providing much needed technology to students throughout the state. Now, in its third year, SecondLaunch has saved the state $3 million in technology costs and has provided more than 8,000 computers to students in 47 counties.

Computers and other technology equipment are donated to SecondLaunch from West Virginia government agencies as well as private industry. Equipment is then wiped, cleaned and upgraded to meet the requirements of the programs used in schools. Computers, monitors, keyboards and mice are packaged together for ease of use and assembly, and schools can pick the computers at the SecondLaunch warehouse in Charleston.

"Through the SecondLaunch Initiative, we are working to ensure that all students have access to technology and resources they need" said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine. "Our goal is to have the program in all 55 counties, and work with educators to make sure that a lack of resources is never an obstacle for educators to provide the best education possible for our students."

In addition to state agencies, private industry has also joined in and donated equipment to SecondLaunch.

"The program's success depends on the donations we receive," said David Cartwright, who oversees the program. "We have been fortunate to form a partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing in West Virginia, who has become a generous and recurring participant. Our hope is to expand our private partnerships so we can continue to see the program grow."

SecondLaunch helps students interact with the technology they will encounter in life after high school, whether it be college or the workforce. Some of the state's earliest learners also have access to the SecondLaunch materials, allowing West Virginia students to utilize 21st century learning resources every day.

Learn more about the SecondLaunch initiative by visiting:

http://wvde.state.wv.us/technology/showcase/