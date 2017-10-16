Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Improve Safety, Health of West Virginians

U.S Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $125,700 for West Virginia communities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Funding will be used to purchase vehicles and equipment for law enforcement and exercise equipment for senior citizens.

"These federal investments in West Virginia will help improve efforts to keep our communities safe and enable our seniors to stay active and healthy," Senator Capito said. "I will continue to fight for our programs that support a high quality of life for all West Virginians."

"These investments in West Virginia's law enforcement officials are an important part of keeping our communities protected," Senator Manchin said. "I'm pleased to see these communities receive the resources they need to do their job safely and effectively.

Individual Awards Listed Below: