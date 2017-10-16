New River CTC Partners with Local Agencies to Observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and New River Community and Technical College is bringing attention to the issue through presentations and partnerships at the college's four campuses.

New River CTC Instructional Specialist/Educational Counselor Peter Hoeman will present "How to be a Hero: Recognizing Domestic Violence and Supporting Survivors."

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Mercer County Campus, Princeton

Thursday, October 19, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m., Nicholas County Campus, Summersville

Thursday, October 26, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m., Raleigh County Campus, Beaver

Basic information about domestic violence, looking at the cost to individuals and society, and addressing how to help if someone you know is victimized will be covered. The college is working with local agencies that help survivors of domestic violence, the Family Refuge Center, SAFE and the Women's Resource Center. Agency representatives will be on site during the events, and they will be providing light refreshments.

Hoeman has been involved in on-campus education and outreach efforts relating to domestic violence and sexual assault since 2003. He is a board member and past president of the Family Refuge Center, a community-based agency providing crisis intervention, advocacy, continuing support and community outreach and education relating to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. He has co-taught a college course educating men about issues relating to domestic violence and sexual assault, and is trained as a crisis line volunteer. He has attended a number of violence prevention trainings, including Men Can Stop Rape, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP) and Green Dot.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Month presentations at New River CTC are presented by the Student Activities Office. For information on these presentations and other student events, contact Student Program Advisor Wanda Johnson at wjohnson@newriver.edu or (304) 647-6710.