Retired Chief of Police passes away due to short illness

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
HINTON, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Community members in the city of Hinton are mourning the loss of a retired chief of police. 

Timothy Adkins Senior passed away on Friday at his home following a short illness.

Adkins was the owner of Little A's Garage, a retired Chief of Police for the city of Hinton and a former volunteer firefighter for the Hinton Fire Department.

Many people in the community have come together to show their support for someone they call a community hero.

Loved ones tell 59 News Adkins was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

Funeral services for Adkins will be held Monday evening at 7 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel, with visitation beginning at 5 pm.

