Veteran Volunteer with WV Roots Asks for Help in Puerto Rico

Former Staff Sgt. Jason Maddy of South Carolina was born and raised in West Virginia, before serving 14 years on active duty and with the National Guard. Now, he is on the front lines of a different battle, helping Puerto Rico back on its feet with little resources at their disposal.

"The aid is just not really getting here," Maddy said. "We don't know what the holdup is (and) where the chain is broken."

Even though the logistics of incoming aid are not in solid shape - Maddy and his 12 fellow veterans, collectively known as Grunt Rescue, have been hard at work in the American territory since the beginning of October. The group is witnessing firsthand how far the citizens are willing to sacrifice for each other.

"When a natural disaster happens like this, they come together," Maddy said. "Even if they have little food and water, they open their doors to each other. If that means one person is having to walk down an hour off a mountain to pick up food and water, put it in a bag, and walk it back to the rest of the community, that's what they're willing to do to help each other."

Maddy attended Woodrow Wilson High School for a semester before joining the armed forces at Virginia's Hargrave Academy. Nearly twenty years later, one compassionate Puerto Rican who lost everything from Maria reminded him of the people from where it all began.

"(We) came across a guy whose house was completely destroyed and had an American flag hanging on his skin," Maddy said. "We walked up to him and he tried to give us water. That's how caring they are. He had nothing. It's just amazing. The parallels to that and the people of West Virginia - how they act towards others, how they treat each other - it's the same thing."

His wife of 6 years, Aliesha, says the fruit of his labor stems from his military experience and his West Virginia roots.

"(If) the clothes on his back were his last possession, and he came across somebody who needed it more than him, he would give it," Aliesha said. "He would give the guy the shirt off his back."

Jason's service in uniform may be finished, but his call to action is far from over.

"We see people as our fellow Americans," Jason said. "We see Puerto Ricans as our fellow Americans. We see Puerto Rican veterans that have served in wars. They deserve the same type of response and care from our federal government and mainland America than anybody else. They deserve the same respect, devotion and willingness to help them in their time of need. That's why we do it. We see it as a way to continue to serve and to help our fellow Americans."

As for his timetable of returning home, he answered with the words of baseball legend Yogi Berra: "It ain't over til it's over."

If you would like to help donate to Jason and Grunt Rescue, click here: https://www.youcaring.com/thepr12vets-980996