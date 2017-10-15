Tractor Trailer Accident on I-77 Southbound

Police with the West Virginia Turnpike responded to a tractor trailer accident on Interstate 77 Southbound.

Troopers rushed to the scene just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night (1015). Troopers report there are no injuries and it was just one tractor trailer involved.

Troopers said the tractor trailer jackknifed causing the accident.

Right now people are reporting traffic is at a standstill near mile marker 81. Be sure to use extra caution when driving through the area.

