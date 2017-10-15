Alderson Brings the Community Together With Autumn Fest

Autumn fest - it's an event aimed at bringing the community together for Alderson's last Farmers Market of the year. While it was a lot of fun for the entire family - it was also geared to make people more aware of the local fresh fruits and vegetables they have in the roots of their community.

"I believe farmers market build community and of course build a positive health system," Timothy Peregoy, a vendor, said.

During the activity packed event - little ones were able get their faces painted and reach new heights on a jumping house. But this wasn't just about the food and activities, its about bringing people closer together.

It's important to people in Alderson to support their community and one way they do that is through their local farmers market.

"The most important thing is that our community has access to fresh local food and I also like to support the local farmers and agriculture in general in this area," Stacey Lambert, a vendor, said.

Now that the Alderson farmers market is done for the season, vendors are already planning for the future.

"We have an indoor farmers market now at the West Virginia State Fair Grounds which starts in November and continues throughout the winter, so lots of people from different markets come and we amalgamate there at that market on Saturday's," Peregoy said.



The Alderson Farmers Market will open back up around May 2018.