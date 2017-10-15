Lewisburg Bartender holds event to raise money for relief efforts in Puerto Rico

The Irish Pub in Lewisburg held a musical benefit to help raise money to donate to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The two-day event featured 10 musical guest who volunteered their time and talent for a good cause.

On Sunday, six artists took the stage to help raise money. Brandon Morgan, a bartender at the Irish Pub, felt the need to help out after hearing about the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind in Puerto Rico. He planned the event a few weeks ago in hopes of raising at least $2,000 for the cause.



"We wanted to make sure we were helping out, I know they weren't getting exactly all the help they were needing, so we just thought we could come together and send as much money down there," Morgan said.



Sunday was the last day of the event, but if you could not make it, you can still donate by stopping by the Irish Pub.