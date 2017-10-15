One Wildfire in WV is About 50 percent Contained - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One Wildfire in WV is About 50 percent Contained

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Wildfire in the Monongahela National Forest Wildfire in the Monongahela National Forest
PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) -

Forestry officials say a two-week-old wildfire in West Virginia is about 50 percent contained.

The U.S. Forest Service issued an incident report Sunday for the 198-acre fire in the Monongahela National Forest. The report crews are working on improving fire lines and keeping them clear from falling leaves.

The wildfire began Oct. 2 in a remote area of Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg.

