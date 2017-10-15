Domestic Call Leads Deputies to a Long List of Crimes

Saturday (10/14) deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic situation in the Bluewell area.

The Mercer County Sheriff, T.A. Bailey explained one deputy went to the Tremont Apartments where he arrested Nicholas Icenhour, and a juvenile girl for domestic related offenses.

During the investigation, Deputy J.K. Farmer and Sgt. S.A. Sommers, searched the apartment the two were in to see if anyone else was involved. During their search the deputies found money, marijuana, and other paraphernalia in plain view.

From there the deputies got a search warrant for the apartment. After searching the apartment deputies found 1.2 pounds of marijuana and over $4,000.

While reviewing the evidence found, Sgt. S. A. Sommers, discovered a video showing Icenhour and a 17-year-old girl engaging in sex acts.

Icenhour, was charged with Domestic Battery, Possession with intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Child Pornography, Use of a Minor in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Minor.