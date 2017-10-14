The 37th Annual Arts and Crafts Show Held at State Fair Event Center

This was the 37th year for the Arts and Craft Show held at the state fairgrounds. About 100 vendors were set up today selling their art. This fun-filled event also raises money for a good cause.

A portion of the money benefits local charities and scholarship funds. Many vendors have been coming out for years to show their support.



"Its kind of a lost art, there's not a lot of people who are creating anymore I think, so its just a fun way to pass that on to other people," April William, Owner of Aunt Bees Baskets and Crafts, said.



For those of you looking to get a look at all of the beautiful artwork - tomorrow, October 15th, will be your last day to do that. You can head on out to the state fairgrounds anytime between noon and 4 p.m.