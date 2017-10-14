Throttle Throb Hosts Car Show to Raise Money for Scholarships

Many different types of vintage and classic cars fill the fairgrounds working to raise awareness about a good cause at Throttle Throbs Car Show. All money raised at the car show goes straight to sending children to college.

It's all a part of the Greg Carter Memorial Scholarship. Every year the program gives out scholarships to two students at Greenbrier East and two students at Greenbrier West.

Ron Ness, the President of the club, says it's his son who got him started on all of this.

"My son was in high school and they were starting a car club and he asked me to drive him down to the car club and they decided to start the club and nobody wanted to be president and my son said 'my daddy will do it' so I've been doing it for the past 19 years," said Ness.



If you would like to apply for the scholarship you can pick up an application from your school counselor. You can also go to Throttle Throbs Facebook page for more information.