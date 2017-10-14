Beaver Vol. Fire, Vendors Helps Local Teen Raise Funds

On Saturday The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department hosted a special fundraiser to help a family in need.

13-year-old Alyssa Bolen was recently diagnosed with Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes.

As a result she's in desperate need of a Glucose Monitor. That equipment costs $4,000.

Organizers say West Virginia is the only state that does not cover the cost of the equipment.

That's why local craft vendors and the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department joined in solidarity to help Alyssa raise money.

"At the end of the day if children aren't our most important asset then what are we doing? So that is the most important thing but the other important thing is to shed some light on the fact that west Virginia may be a little bit behind the 8 ball on taking care of those things internally in our infrastructure and so hopefully this will raise some awareness for that," organizer Elizabeth Hammons said.

Alyssa Bolen said she was extremely grateful and happy to see the community come out and support her.

"I am truly blessed and happy that I have so many friends family and everybody gathered here. My heart is pounding but I really like it."

Alyssa says all donations she receives above her goal will go to other kids diagnosed with juvenile diabetes.

If you would like to help donate call (304)-640-0774