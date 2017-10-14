One man leads multiple agencies on a chase Friday night (10/14).

According to the Summers County Sheriff, Garry Wheeler. the chase started in Raleigh County Friday night. A man driving a truck would not stop for officers with the Beckley Police Department and from there he ended up sending officers on a chase over White Oak Mountain and into Summers County.

A deputy with Summers County was heading home and heard the call. That deputy then stopped to help and ended up chasing the vehicle as well. Trooper Boothe with West Virginia State Police also joined in on the chase to catch the suspect.

The man driving the truck was identified as Jesse James Padgett. Padgett was eventually caught after trying to run the truck into a creek.

He was arrested on numerous charges including driving suspended, fleeing and obstruction.

