Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mercer County Sheriff's: Princeton Mayor Arrested, Charged With DUI

Posted: Updated:
Princeton, WV -

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Princeton Mayor Dewey Russell was arrested and charged with
Driving Under The Influence.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey confirmed that Russell  was arrested after being involved in a single car accident.
The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. along Center Street in Princeton. 
Princeton Rescue Squad responded to the scene but no injuries were reported. 
 Russell was arraigned by Magistrate Sandra Dorsey and released on a $5,000 Bond.
 The incident remains under investigation, by the Sheriff's Department, stay tuned to 59News for updates on this developing story. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.