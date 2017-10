The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, October 14. Deputies said it will be held on WV Route 3 on Coal River Road in Raleigh County from 6 p.m. to midnight. The alternate location for the checkpoint will be on WV Route 3 on Harper Road in Raleigh County.

Deputies told 59News the checkpoint is funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.