Two accidents stop traffic on Route 460 in Bluefield

Two accidents stopped traffic on Route 460 in Bluefield on Friday, October 13. It happened around 8 p.m. near the K-Mart in Bluefield. Traffic was backed up heading south as crews responded to a two vehicle accident. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department said an older man, who was driving one of the vehicles, pulled out in front of another vehicle.

While crews were trying to clear the scene, a second accident happened in the traffic. Both lanes were closed initially, but one lane has since reopened. No injuries were reported. Bluefield Police and Fire Department responded to the scene.