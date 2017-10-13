Homeschool Students Get Hands On Experience With Emergency Responders

Homeschooled children and families in Mercer County went to the Princeton Rescue Squad for their own version of career day.

Being homeschooled is much different than going to public school. Sometimes these students don't get the same access to organized events. Dr. Randy Maxwell organized an event for the home school group HEARTH. HEARTH stands for Home Education Achieved Responsibly Through Him. HEARTH is a Christian home support group and is the largest home school group in Mercer County. Around 80 people showed up and the kids were eager to learn. Princeton Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Deputies with The Mercer Sheriffs Department and Air Evac Lifeteam showed up. They came to show the kids their vehicles and explain to them how they contribute to the community.

"Well we hope that these kids understand that, they get to mix and mingle among different age groups and we hope that they understand that these big trucks and these guys with all these uniforms and badges and radios and guns are all there to help us." Event Coordinator, Dr. Randy Maxwell, said.

These kids got hands on experience going through the fire engines and ambulances and they all went home with information packs.