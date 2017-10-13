One Sewage Issue Smells up a Local College

It's a stench smelling up the Mercer County campus of Concord University. Students and staff on campus explain as they walk to class, they can't avoid the smelly situation. "You walk into the doors and it hits you right in the face," a Concord University Freshman, Cody Sizemore said.

Concord University students are describing the stench that's coming from the administration building as disgusting. "It's a sewer smell, it's vile and very strong," Sizemore added.

The smell stems from tree roots that clogged a pipe near the building. The clog caused an overflow of sewage water in a section of the ground floor. That part of the administration building has now left behind a nasty situation. "It kind of stinks when you go past it and it turns your stomach," another Concord University Freshman student, Kaitlyn Bailey said.

School administrators stressed they are on top of the problem. "We put a great cleaning solution down initially and immediately," the Vice President of Administration, Rick Dillon said.

While work was underway on Friday afternoon (10/13) to fix the pipe outside the building, there is cleaning that needs to be done inside the school. "We'll go back and take all the furniture out of each room and thoroughly clean it again," Dillon said.

In the meantime, all operations in the affected area have been relocated. "Class got moved to the upstairs floor because the damage," another student added.

For students who have classes in the building, the damage is more than just inconvenient. "We're trying to make our schedules and report to our teacher's offices, but we can't because they're not in there," Sizemore said.

Administrators explained they are working quickly to fix the situation. "We want everyone to be safe and we want the area to be clean and we need to dry it out thoroughly," Dillon said.

School administrators estimate the affected portion of the building should reopen in the next three weeks.