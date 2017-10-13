Bluefield College Is Celebrating An Increase In Enrollment

Bluefield College is celebrating a record breaking semester.



The fall enrollment numbers are out and the college welcomed 251 new students. That's the largest incoming class of freshmen in the schools history. The administration said they are working hard to grow their enrollment by adding new programs and sports teams. In the next few years they are projected to see at least 5% growth in enrollment each year.

"We've seen some very significant growth in the last few years so that adds to the diversity on campus, it adds to the student experience, the student activities on campus are growing so it really adds to the student experience overall." Director of Traditional Admissions for Bluefield College, Evan Sherman, said.

A plan is in place to accommodate the growth of the school by also keeping the class sizes small.