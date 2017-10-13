Lake Stephens Haunted Trail Is Really Spooky

In the spirit of Halloween you may want to check out this adrenaline pumping haunted trail.



From 8-11 every Friday and Saturday through the month of October you can get spooked at the haunted trail at Lake Stephens in Raleigh County. The theme on the trail is different each weekend; so you never know what to expect.

"We usually have a pretty good wait in line because want to make sure the groups get through and they don't run into each other and so every body is ready, we want everyone to get their money's worth, the full effect." Director of Raleigh County Recreation Authority, Michelle Walker, said.

They show scary movies in the parking lot while you wait as well as sell concessions. To get tickets you can go to the Lake Stephens overlook, that's where the trail starts. It's $6 for adults, $3 for kids 5-12 years old, and free for kids 4 and under.

