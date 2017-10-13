Early Childhood Learning Program Adds Three New Schools in WV

In an effort to combat the educational achievement gap in West Virginia, an innovative early childhood education program is continuing to expand throughout the state. Toyota and the Education Alliance, with the United Way, announced three new Born Learning Academies. These new schools bring the number of school readiness academies in West Virginia to 14.

United Way Born Learning Academies - which are free to families - teach parents and caregivers of children from birth to 5 years of age how to turn everyday moments into learning opportunities through a series of six monthly academies. Through hands-on activities, such as talking about patterns when choosing striped or polka dot pants, or pointing out certain colors in the supermarket, parents learn to create moments out of what's already there.

"We are very excited to be launching the United Way Born Learning Academy initiative at our school this year," said Vanessa Brown, principal at Bridge-Clendenin Elementary School, one of the three new schools being added for the 2017-18 school year. "This program provides families with the tools they need to prepare their children to be successful in school. It also allows us, the faculty and staff at the school, to build relationships with the families and create a community that will support the children throughout their whole journey in elementary school. We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to our families."

The program launched in 2014 with grants from Toyota and includes eleven existing schools. The $61,500 grant from Toyota brings the automaker's total investment into the program in West Virginia to $192,000. Additionally, grants totaling $51,076 have been awarded from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to support the program. A total of 14 academies have been launched in West Virginia to help families prepare their children for school.

Setting Out on the Right Path

"Investing in our next generation is critical to the future success of West Virginia," said Leah Curry, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV). "Research shows when kids start behind, they often stay behind. Toyota believes that every child deserves a chance at success and by investing in Born Learning Academies, we are proudly committed to early childhood education and parent engagement in helping prepare the state's future workforce."

The Academies complement the state's universal pre-K programming by equipping parents with the tools to help their students to achieve in school.

"Since learning starts long before school does, achievement gaps can develop before children begin PreK or kindergarten," said Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of The Education Alliance. "We believe families with young children should have support to help set children on the right track for learning. The Born Learning program helps busy families turn everyday moments into fun reading opportunities and use nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and other health aspects to give their kids a strong foundation."

Studies show that 90 percent of a child's brain development has occurred by age five. Additionally, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, students who do not ready proficiently by third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school than those who read at a proficient level.

A Worthy Investment

Investing in quality early childhood education offers substantial benefits. In fact, according to economist James Heckman with the University of Chicago, every $1 spent on early childhood education carries a 7-10 percent return on investment. According to The Education Alliance, children who attend high-quality preschool are more likely to be employed and have higher earnings as adults.

Toyota partnered with the United Way to launch Born Learning Academies in Kentucky in 2010. Data shows students whose families attended at least one Born Learning Academy over four years at the first program location in Beechgrove, KY, are excelling in school. Now in the fifth, sixth, or seventh grades, 92 percent of those students tested as Proficient, Distinguished or Growth on state performance and educational progress assessments. The test measures skill level in various subjects (dependent on grade level) beginning in third grade.

New West Virginia United Way Born Learning Academies:

School County Bridge-Clendenin Elementary School Kanawha Mylan Park Elementary School Monongalia Tuscarora Elementary School Berkeley

Existing West Virginia United Way Born Learning Academies: