Concord University Hosting Music Discover Day

Concord University will host Music Discover Day on Monday, October 16, 2017, for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors interested in pursuing a possible career in music education and the performing arts.

The day will allow students to participate in rehearsals with the Mountain Lion Pride Marching Band, as well as the Collegiate Singers, tour campus, and sit in on a college level music theory class. Early scholarship auditions will be held at the conclusion of the day for seniors interested in auditioning for the program. School excuses will be provided for participants.

Music Discover Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Building on Concord's Athens campus. There is no cost to attend.

"This day is important because it allows students to understand opportunities and experience the music department at Concord University," said Matt Hamilton, Admissions Counselor. "Students should attend if they are interested in one day pursuing a career in music or if they are just wanting to learn more about the program."

For additional information contact Matt Hamilton at mhamilton@concord.edu or (304) 384-6244 or visit http://www.concord.edu/visit.

Students may register to attend by going to http://www.concord.edu/visit.