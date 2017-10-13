'Handle with Care' Model Being Presented Through Concord University Class in Beckley

Concord University's Violence in Society in class, offered within the Criminology Emphasis Sociology degree, has invited the Director of the Center for Children's Justice in Charleston, W.Va., Andrea Darr, to present the "Handle with Care" model on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at 4 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center in Room E-10.

The public is invited to attend to learn about the West Virginia Defending Childhood Initiative, commonly referred to as "Handle with Care," which is tailored to reflect the needs and issues affecting children in West Virginia.

The Initiative, a result of a collaborative effort of key stakeholders and partners, builds upon the success of proven programs throughout the country. The goal of the Initiative is to prevent children's exposure to trauma and violence, mitigate negative affects experimented by children's exposure to trauma and to increase knowledge and awareness of this issue. First piloted at Marcy C. Snow West Side Elementary School in Charleston, WV in 2013, the program is occurring at varying levels statewide.

Law Enforcement, educators, parents, advocates and members of the community are encouraged to attend this unique opportunity to learn more about "Handle with Care" alongside Criminology Instructor Lori Pace's students.

Email lpace@concord.edu for more information. No registration or notice is required to attend.